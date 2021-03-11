Who’s No. 1 when it comes to raising funds for the American Heart Association? It’s the third- through fifth-grade students at Greater Atlanta Christian.
That group recently raised $62,763.44 for the Kids Heart Challenge sponsored by the American Heart Association. The amount was tops among the 19,441 school that participated nationwide.
Physical education teachers Kristy Shelton and Jelaine Joseph have supported the annual campaign for years, school officials said. Since February is National Heart Month, Shelton and Joseph used their class time to teach about heart health, the benefits of exercise and proper nutrition, and how students can be an active part of continuing research in healing hearts.
The American Heart Association provided learning materials and, coupled with the teachers’ enthusiasm, prepared students for a culminating challenge of earning donations from family/friends for how many rotations they could achieve jumping rope during PE class.
Five students and five classrooms were recognized for their outstanding efforts. Each student who raised more than $500 received an American Heart Association yard sign, and an extra yard sign “heart” for each additional $500. The top five students also earned a “super heart cape” and an American Heart Association medal.
The top donation earners were:
♦ Zoe Ogunniyi, fourth grade from Lawrenceville, daughter of Modele and Ola Ogunniyi.
♦ Vivian Hewatt, third grade from Hoschton, daughter of Ashleigh and Brandon Hewatt.
♦ Nolan and Nate Crisp, fifth and third grade from Atlanta, sons of Jennifer and Josh Crisp.♦
♦ Christina McCalla, third grade from Gainesville, daughter of Dania Peguero.
