Yoanna Turura hasn't started college yet. But she already knows where her first internship will be.
The recent Grayson High School graduate is an Amazon Future Engineer scholarship recipient. Turura, who will attend MIT in the fall, plans to major in computer science and engineering.
In addition to receiving the scholarship of $40,000 over four years for her ongoing education, she also is guaranteed a paid internship offer at Amazon after her freshman year of college to gain critical real-world work experience.
Recipients of the honor were chosen based on a variety of criteria, including their academic achievement, demonstrated leadership, participation in school and community activities, work experience, future goals, and financial need.
Turura graduated from Grayson High School as an Honor Graduate, ranking sixth in a class of more than 700 students. She is also an AP Scholar with Distinction.
Turura earned Grayson High’s Community Service Award, is an active member of Beta Club and FBLA, is one of four co-founders of the Grayson High School UNICEF chapter and served as Chapter President.
Ebony Thornton, a foreign language teacher at Grayson High, says Turura is a special student.
“I had the pleasure of teaching Yoanna in my Spanish I class, and I saw right away what a remarkable young woman she is,” Thornton said. “She not only thrived in her speaking and writing skills, but she also wanted to know more about the target culture and use the language outside of the classroom.
"She was the Spanish I Student of the Year at Grayson for the 2018-2019 school year, and that same year she received a rating of Superior at the FLAG Spoken Language Contest for Level 1 Spanish students.”
The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that from 2019 to 2029, the market for computer science professionals will grow 11 percent faster than the average for all occupations and, in 2020, the median annual wage for computer and information technology occupations was $91,250, which is more than twice the median annual wage for all occupations in the U.S.
Computer science is the fastest-growing profession within the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) field, but only 8% of STEM graduates earn a computer science degree, with a small percentage from underserved backgrounds. Students from underserved backgrounds are 8 to 10 times more likely to pursue college degrees in computer science if they have taken AP computer science in high school.
