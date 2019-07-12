Lake Hartwell

Georgia Department of Natural Resources officials said Grayson resident Brandon Dean Wilson, 39, was killed in a boat crash on Lake Hartwell Saturday night.

 Photo: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Savannah District/Facebook

A Grayson man was killed while boating with his young son on Lake Hartwell after their boat was hit by a ski boat Saturday night, according to a Georgia Department of Natural Resources official.

