The grand opening for The Wall That Heals, a 250-foot replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial that has been built in Newtown Park, has been postposed due to the coronavirus known as COVID-19.
The event, which had been scheduled for March 28, will be held once the pandemic has subsided, according to city officials.
The Wall That Heals, which will honor veterans from all U.S. Military branches, would have featured an array of high-profile speakers, including John King, Major General in the U.S. Army National Guard and Georgia Insurance Commissioner; Lt. Col. Mike Mizell, Johns Creek Veterans Association President; Col. Rick White, President of the Georgia Veterans Hall of Fame; and Lenny Zaprowski, Mayor Pro Tem. The Mount Pisgah School Chorus and the Georgia Sensations were also expected to perform.
“We are very honored to be the new permanent home of The Wall That Heals,” Mayor Mike Bodker said. “We will never be able to repay those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country; however, we can keep their memory alive and demonstrate our deep respect and gratitude by creating this permanent monument as part of the Veterans Memorial Walk.”
The Wall That Heals honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces during the Vietnam War and it bears the names of the more than 58,000 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.
City officials had picked March 28 to hold the ceremony because they wanted to hold it in conjunction with National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which is held annually on March 29.
The Military Assistance Command, Vietnam was disbanded and the last remaining U.S. troops were ordered to leave the southeast Asian country on March 29, 1973.
The Wall That Heals mirrors the one in the nation’s capital, as it was built in a chevron shape. The replica is constructed of powder-coated aluminum, supported by an aluminum frame and is made up of 24 individual panels, each containing six columns of names.
The names on The Wall That Heals replicate the names on Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. As on the Wall, the names are listed alphabetically by day of casualty. Beginning at the center/apex, the names start on the East Wall (right-hand side) working their way out to the end of that wing, picking up again at the far end of the West Wall (left-hand side) and working their way back to the center/apex. Thus, the beginning and ending of the conflict are joined at the center, signifying a chapter in American history.
The Wall was first brought to Johns Creek for a week-long visit in 2017 by the Knights of Columbus Assembly of St. Brigid Catholic Church, who originated the request on behalf of the City of Johns Creek and the Johns Creek Veterans Association.
The Charity Guild of Johns Creek, Development Authority of Fulton County, Fulton County Board of Commissioners, Jacobs Engineering, James Bell, John and Cori Davenport, John Bucket, Leadership Johns Creek, Render Freeman, Sawnee EMC, UPS Foundation and the Wells Fargo Foundation were some of the project’s major donors.
