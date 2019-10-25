When College and Career Ready Performance Index scores were announced Friday, Gwinnett County Public Schools saw an increase in the overall score for its elementary schools, compared to 2018's CCRPI scores, while the school district posted a stagnant score for its high schools and decrease in the overall score for its middle schools.
Buford City Schools saw increases in its high school and middle school scores, compared to last year. Buford City Schools' elementary schools' CCRPI score decreased.
The scores showed state an overall increase at the high school level, and decreases in elementary and middle school.
The 2019 CCRPI scores provide the first year-to-year comparisons since the scoring components was modified in 2018. Comparisons to scores in prior years are invalid, but the state's overall score decreased from 76.6 in 2018 to 75.9 in 2019.
Gov. Brian Kemp and state Superintendent Robert Woods acknowledged that more work was needed to support student achievement. Kemp questioned the fairness and stability of the CCRPI formula.
“I am a strong supporter of holding schools accountable for increased student achievement, but in a year when we’ve seen nearly across-the-board increases in national test scores and graduation rates as well as Georgia Milestones scores, seeing the CCRPI show a decrease instead raises concerns about the measurement used to determine school and district achievement,” Kemp said. “I believe that we need to engage in a thoughtful process to create an accountability system that paints a true picture of what’s happening in a school. With unprecedented alignment between my office, the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement, and the Department of Education, I’m confident that we’re finally in the right position to make long-needed refinements to this measurement.”
Woods said the CCRPI formula should reflect less weight to what students score on standardized tests and more closely reflect their preparation for post-secondary school or the workforce.
“As we aim to lessen the number of high-stakes tests our students take, we need the weight of testing in CCRPI to reflect the same priorities,” Superintendent Woods said. “Georgia’s parents, taxpayers, students, and educators deserve a fair measurement of performance that lifts up, rather than labels, our public schools. Working with Governor Kemp and the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement, the time is right to make that shift.”
CCRPI scores are based on five separate components: Content Mastery, Progress, Closing Gaps, Readiness and, for high schools, Graduation Rate. The state averages for Content Mastery, Readiness and Graduation Rate increased for elementary, middle and high schools. There were overall decreases in Progress scores, and larger decreases in the Closing Gaps component, which requires schools to meet elevated achievement targets for all subgroups.
In Gwinnett County, increases in Content Mastery scores were reflected at all three levels with elementary schools showing the steepest increase of 3.7 points higher than in 2018. Progress scores, which measure student growth in language arts and mathematics, decreased at all three levels, including a 6.4-point increase for middle schools.
Middle schools also showed a spike in Closing Gaps, which increased for elementary schools and high schools. GCPS middle schools scored 82.5 in the Closing Gaps measure in 2018 and scored 56.3 in 2019. That score was 26.2 points below state averages for middle schools.
Gwinnett County scored above state averages on all but three components, including the middle school Closing Gaps score. High school graduation rates scored slightly below average at 82.0 (state average 82.6). High school Progress scores, 80.0, dipped below the state averages of 82.1.
Overall, elementary, middle and high school CCRPI scores were above state averages.
“We are proud of the work of our schools," associate superintendent Jonathan Patterson said. "Instructionally, our teachers are delivering a level of rigor that promotes student learning and prepares students for the future. As a result, our students continue to grow and perform at high levels. That said, the CCRPI data provides us with information to assist in making improvements, and we are committed to doing so.”
Buford City Schools' Progress scores also decreased across all three levels. Buford Middle School saw increases in the three remaining categories — Content Mastery, Closing Gaps and Readiness — and exceeded state averages in all four components.
“CCRPI is one of many important measures used to assess school performance,” Buford City Schools Superintendent Robert Downs said. “Though this is lagging data we take it very seriously as we look at how we can address the needs of each student. The granular data that CCRPI provides allows our staff to be laser-focused on areas of improvement.”
Federal law mandates states provide an accountability system that measures school performance. CCRPI was first implemented in 2012 as an alternative to No Child Left Behind’s Adequate Yearly Progress (AYP).
In 2018, CCRPI implemented a "simpler, streamlined reflection of stakeholder feedback and the recommendations of the ESSA Accountability Working Committee," which included five components which reflect CCRPI's achievement goals for all students.