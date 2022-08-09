German diplomat arrested in Brazil for alleged murder of husband

Police officers with Uwe Herbert Hahn (second from right) following his arrest. A Brazilian Judge has ordered that German Consul Uwe Herbert Hahn should be held in custody in connection with the alleged murder of his husband in Rio de Janeiro.

 Reuters

A Brazilian Judge has ordered that German Consul Uwe Herbert Hahn should be held in custody in connection with the alleged murder of his husband in Rio de Janeiro -- denying defense claims of diplomatic immunity, according to CNN Brasil.

Rio police first took Hahn into custody on Saturday after his husband, Walter Henri Maximilien Biot, 52, was found dead in an apartment in the Ipanema neighborhood, police said. Video showed Hahn being escorted by Brazilian police outside a police station in Rio on Sunday.

CNN's Camilo Rocha in Sao Paulo and Benjamin Brown in London contributed to this report.

