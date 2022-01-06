Clockwise from upper left, Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta Executive Director Stephanie Cho, Gwinnett Chamber President and CEO Nick Masino, Atlanta Regional Commission Board Chairman Kerry Armstrong and Latin American Association CEO Santiago Marquez.
Four Gwinnettians who hold leadership positions in the Gwinnett Chamber, Atlanta Regional Commission, Asian Americans Advancing Justice and the Latin American Association are among the most influential people in Georgia this year, according to Georgia Trend Magazine.
The magazine recently released its annual list of the 100 most influential people in Georgia, as well as its list of other notable Georgians. This year's influential Georgians list includes Atlanta Regional Commission board Chairman Kerry Armstrong, a Duluth resident, as well as Asian Americans Advancing Justice Executive Director Stephanie Cho, who also lives in Duluth; Latin American Association CEO Santiago Marquez, who lives in Grayson; and Gwinnett Chamber President and CEO Nick Masino, who lives in Suwanee.
They are not the only people with Gwinnett ties who made the list. Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry, who lives on the Hall County side of Buford, was also named one of the most influential people in Georgia. Gas South President and CEO Kevin Greiner, whose involvement in Gwinnett increased after his company took over the naming rights at the Gas South District following a merger with Infinite Energy, is on the list as well.
Northside Hospital CEO Robert Quattrocchi and Northeast Georgia Medical Center CEO Carol Burrell, both of whom run hospital systems that have campuses which serve Gwinnettians, are on the list as well.
Meanwhile, Georgia Trend's Notable Georgians list includes Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer, who is from Duluth, and American Council of Engineering Companies of Georgia President and CEO Michael "Sully" Sullivan, who is from Snellville.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
