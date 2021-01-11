Suwanee-based Annandale Village Assessment and Curriculum Coordinator Sandy Weaver is one of Georgia Trend Magazine's Georgians of the Year.
The magazine, which normally only choses one Georgian of the Year, opted to name a group of people — collectively called "COVID Heroes" — to the honor this year. The list, along with Georgia Trend's "Most Influential Georgians" and "Most Notable Georgians" lists, in the magazine's January edition.
Annandale Village is a well-known institution in Gwinnett because of its work with adults who have developmental or intellectual disabilities, as well as adults who have suffered traumatic brain injuries.
"Sandy Weaver, assessment and curriculum coordinator at the facility, put her almost-30 years of experience to work to come up with what she calls a 'corona-riculum,' developing new subject matter and different teaching methodologies for the 190 or so people they serve, including about 145 residents," Georgia Trend said in its explanation of why Weaver was chosen as a Georgian of the Year.
Weaver leads a group of Gwinnettians who were recognized by Georgia Trend as being among the state's top residents.
The Most Influential Georgians list includes Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer, Gwinnett Chamber President and CEO Nick Masino and outgoing U.S. Attorney BJay Pak, who announced this past week that he is resigning from his office.
The Most Notable Georgians list includes Norcross Mayor Craig Newton, Latin American Association CEO Santiago Marquez and American Council of Engineering Companies of Georgia President Michael "Sully" Sullivan.
The heads of two health care systems that care for Gwinnettians, Northeast Georgia Health System CEO Carol Burrell and Northside Hospital President and CEO Robert Quattrocchi, made the Most Influential Georgians list, putting them among a number of health officials who made the list in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And, Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry, who lives on the Hall County side of Buford, was also named one of the Most Influential Georgians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.