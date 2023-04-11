If the groundbreaking for a new convocation center that will include a basketball arena wasn’t enough of a clue, Georgia Gwinnett College President Jann L. Joseph confirmed it after the ceremony.

GGC is seeking the University System of Georgia’s permission to expand its athletic department and add men’s and women’s basketball programs. The first steps in lunching teams is to file paperwork with the university system.

