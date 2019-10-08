Georgia Gwinnett College biology and chemistry students who intend to pursue a doctorate in pharmacy or pharmacological research can now enroll at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine's Georgia campus as early as their junior years in college.
A new agreement signed by leadership at both schools will facilitate a pipeline for GGC students to the PCOM School of Pharmacy.
“We have seen a steady pipeline of students who major in biology or chemistry with the intent to pursue a career in pharmacy or pharmacological research,” Joseph Sloop, interim dean of the GGC School of Science and Technology, said. “This agreement with PCOM Georgia will enable them to achieve their career goals more quickly and with less cost.”
According to Shawn Spencer, dean of the PCOM School of Pharmacy, the agreement will allow eligible students at GGC to enter the school of pharmacy after completing their junior year of college. Students who meet the pharmacy school’s requirements may enter the program before graduating from GGC and will have the opportunity to earn a combined bachelor’s and doctorate degree while at PCOM Georgia.
Student receive their bachelor's degree from GGC in the third year of pharmacy school at PCOM after they've earned the required credits during their first two years of pharmacy school. This will allow students to begin their careers early while saving money.
“Our agreement with Georgia Gwinnett College exemplifies how the PCOM School of Pharmacy is working hard to help our students achieve their goal of becoming pharmacists. We applaud GGC for partnering with us as we support Georgia students who are entering the healthcare workforce,” Spencer said.
PCOM agreed to similar partnerships with Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, Middle Georgia State University and Valdosta State University.
PCOM pharmacy doctoral students can also focus concentrate in the pharmacy practice areas of acute, ambulatory and managed care or one of three graduate business programs offered in partnership with Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
“This is an important development as we look to opportunities that provide expanded career opportunities for GGC students,” GGC President Jann L. Joseph said. “We are delighted to partner with PCOM Georgia to offer a program that benefits our students, aligns with GGC’s mission and vision, and meets the healthcare needs of Gwinnett and beyond.”