Georgia Gwinnett College President Jann Joseph has made concerted efforts in the early months of her tenure to network with students, local businesses and now elected officials of local municipalities.
To lay the foundation of what GGC hopes will develop into a partnership, Joseph hosted representatives from seven cities in Gwinnett County at a breakfast in the boardroom of the presidents’ office on Tuesday. Joseph and city officials discussed what future partnerships between the college and city could look like.
If the first step in the partnership is to engage with the community, the next step is to embed the GGC student and graduate pipeline into Gwinnett County's commerce. That could come in the form of two-year programs and satellite classes.
“In some ways, the steps have already started incrementally,” Joseph said. “We’ve been talking about, 'How do we serve these communities?' We can’t necessarily — because of the congestion — have everybody drive to campus. The next piece is looking at the feasibility of offering classes in some of these cities, primarily in these new downtown environments.”
Representatives included six mayors and one city councilman — Sugar Hill’s Brandon Hembree. The contingent of mayors included Norcross’ Craig Newton, Lilburn’s Johnny Crist, Grayson’s Allison Wilkerson, Snellville’s Barbara Bender, Lawrenceville’s Judy Jordan Johnson and Peachtree Corners’ Mike Mason, who also teaches economics classes at GGC.
While the cities’ populations and proximity to the college vary, they all share have the same short-term outlook for growth. Many have ongoing downtown projects. Johnson rehashed the city’s plans to connect the GGC campus to downtown with a new college corridor which includes a bike path.
“One thing we wanted to do was be able to connect students to downtown,” Johnson said.
Meanwhile, Snellville is in the primitive stages of expanding its downtown. The city recently announced the contract of a downtown development that will include approximately 250 apartment units and relocation of the public library. The city is finishing the lengthy relocation process of a U.S. Post Office in the district.
Gwinnett Technical College has already established a GED program in Snellville.
“We’re hoping to partner to bring classes downtown,” Bender said.
To hear from a city leader interested in introducing GGC into it city limits was encouraging, Joseph said.
Mason brought up the idea of service internship programs with local businesses in Peachtree Corners, coinciding with the launch of the city’s Curiosity Lab and the business relationships that come with it. Mason said there are more than 43,000 jobs in Peachtree Corners, and GGC looks for its alumni and students to fill some of those roles.
Hembree said GGC could help Sugar Hill attain its goal of attracting and retaining younger residents.
“Most of our activities are about bringing young people in and keeping them,” Hembree said. “I know (GGC) will play a significant role in keeping people in Gwinnett County.”
The future landscape of development and economic growth in Gwinnett County may cause congestion on the roads, but that progress is a positive signal for GGC graduates looking for local jobs. Joseph told city leaders the college’s ears will be perked in the near future for industries that hunger for entry-level employees.
Joseph emphasized that, while the college campus is in the Lawrenceville city limits, it seeks to serve the diverse population of Gwinnett County. Recently collected statistics from GGC show that 75% of the student body is from Gwinnett County and white students make up less than one third (28%) of the student body.
Joseph said she wants to continue to build on the local connections she’s made since stepping in at GGC and was already signaling a future meeting between local mayors and the presidents’ office.
“I want my presidency to be about collaboration,” she said.