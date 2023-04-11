For University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue, participating in the groundbreaking for Georgia Gwinnett College’s new convocation center on Tuesday was like being a parent watching his child enter adulthood.

When he was governor in 2005, Perdue was present when GGC opened its doors. The college is now turning 18, and Perdue was back on the campus in Lawrenceville to begin construction on something he said will transform the college.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

