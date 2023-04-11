...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
east at 5 to 10 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Georgia Gwinnett College’s future convocation center is shown in this rendering. College officials broke ground on the facility, which will be capable of hosting men’s and women’s basketball teams as well as other events, on Tuesday.
Photo: Georgia Gwinnett College
Photo: Georgia Gwinnett College
Georgia Gwinnett College and University System of Georgia officials break ground on GGC’s convocation center on Tuesday.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Georgia Gwinnett College President Jann L. Joseph and University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue share a laugh at the groundbreaking for GGC’s convocation center on Tuesday.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Georgia Gwinnett College President Jann L. Joseph addresses attendees at the groundbreaking for GGC’s convocation center on Tuesday.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue addresses attendees at the groundbreaking for Georgia Gwinnett College’s convocation center on Tuesday.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Georgia Gwinnett College Student government Association President Dakota Merriman addresses attendees at the groundbreaking for GGC's convocation center on Tuesday.
For University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue, participating in the groundbreaking for Georgia Gwinnett College’s new convocation center on Tuesday was like being a parent watching his child enter adulthood.
When he was governor in 2005, Perdue was present when GGC opened its doors. The college is now turning 18, and Perdue was back on the campus in Lawrenceville to begin construction on something he said will transform the college.
Perdue said the credit for GGC’s growth and success belongs to many people, including the University System of Georgia Board of Regents and college officials, but he still felt like a proud papa nonetheless.
“I feel al little bit like a father in the birthing room, I may have been there at the beginning, but I didn’t do a lot of the in-between, but nonetheless, I’m here today and I’m happy to be here,” Perdue said.
Perdue and GGC officials said the 72,280-square-foot convocation center, which will be located on the north side of the school’s Lawrenceville campus, will bring a major boost to the college. One of those ways is that it will open the door for GGC to expand its athletic department and launch men’s and women’s basketball teams after the center opens in October 2024.
The center will have three levels and include a “collegiate-sized” basketball arena that will also serve as a main event space with seating for up to 2,800 people. It will have 3,500-square-feet that will be used for future athletic locker room space as well.
The center will also have 12,500-square-feet of fitness and wellness space.
“This is a facility, I believe, the one thing that was missing for our students and for our faculty and our staff and, of course, for our surrounding community,” GGC President Jann L. Joseph said. “My vision for this convocation center developed in my first days when I arrived here on campus in 2019 ...
“We have been meticulously planning every step of the way to get where we are today.”
Perdue said GGC students can expect big things from the convocation center once it opens.
“A facility like this brings life to a campus experience for students,” the chancellor said.
The center’s lobby will be named for Bartow and Leslie Morgan while a presidential suite in the facility will be named for Clyde and Sandra Strickland.
The college is also offering naming rights for the center itself as well as the arena, the arena floor, the wellness recreation center, the team locker rooms, the wellness suite, the group fitness room, the east terrace, the entry gardens, the media production area and the training room.
Joseph said she fought for every square foot that will be included in the center. Its first event after it opens will be GGC’s fall 2024 commencement ceremonies, but Joseph said she is open to local schools such as Central Gwinnett or Collins Hill High Schools using the facility for graduations.
And, there may be future athletic events held there as well.
“We’re excited about the potential of this building,” Joseph said.
And, Perdue is already looking ahead to future opportunities to be the proud papa beaming over GGC’s development. He’s eagerly awaiting the center’s opening.
“And, I’m going to be back here when we cut the ribbon for it,” he said.
