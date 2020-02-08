The Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety said in a tweet on Saturday that the safest way to drive in the snow is not at all.
As the Georgia Department of Transportation dispatched crews to treat snow-covered highways on Saturday, officials urged drivers to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.
Georgia DOT urged motorists to allow crews the space to clear and treat roadways. Crews plowed Georgia DOT maintained roadways in the northern portion of the state. GDOT said to contact county and local officials to request treatment on side roads and local streets.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of North Central and Northeast Georgia until 8 p.m. on Saturday. The report said while the snow has ended, many roads will remain slick and hazardous, especially where heavier snow was observed.
Forecasts predict temperatures are expected to drop below freezing for north and portions of central Georgia on Saturday evening and early Sunday morning, which may cause hazardous road conditions. The National Weather Service said black ice will be possible where water from rains or snow melt refreezes on untreated roadways creating slick conditions.
National Weather service advised that calm winds and some clearing skies will also allow for some patchy fog development over parts of north and central Georgia tonight. Where temperatures drop to near or below freezing, there is a chance that some freezing fog could develop which could also cause roads, bridges and overpasses to become slick.
Conditions may continue to be slippery until temperatures rise around 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Georgia DOT urges travelers to exercise caution and call 511 for updated information on roadway conditions before getting on the road during a winter weather event. Georgia 511 is a free phone service that provides real-time traffic and travel information statewide, including winter weather closures, and reports of icing or other hazardous conditions on interstates and state routes.
The Georgia Department of Public Safety issued a reminder that bridges and overpasses freeze first.
