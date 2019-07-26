Drivers in the Snellville area will begin making left turns in a new way at a major intersection in the city at the end of this month.
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced the new "displaced left turn" at the intersection of U.S. Highway 78 and State Route 124 will open to traffic Wednesday. This is the second left turn lane of this type in Georgia — one already exists in Dawson County.
"This project implements improvements to Henry Clower Boulevard, along with constructing displaced left turns from SR 10/ US 78 onto SR 124, and adds southbound right turn lanes from SR 124 on to SR 10/US 78," GDOT officials said in a statement. "All of these improvements will increase safety and traffic flow."
The opening of the new turn lanes will mean drivers have to be mindful of some changes in how they travel through the intersection. GDOT posted a video simulation showing drivers how to use the intersection at bit.ly/2Olf91v.
GDOT said northbound drivers on S.R. 124 will not be able to turn right or left onto U.S. 78 at the intersection. Anyone who is coming from south of the intersection and wants to turn right or left onto U.S. 78 will have to use Henry Clower Boulevard to do so.
Similarly, drivers heading south on S.R. 124 will have to use dedicated right turn lanes to turn right onto U.S. 78.
"Southbound through traffic and left turns will not be significantly different," GDOT officials said.