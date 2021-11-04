The Georgia Department of Transportation is warning drivers to anticipate several road closures on Friday due to the parade near Truist Park to celebrate the Atlanta Braves' World Series championship.
People who plan to attend the parade are being advised that sections of U.S. Highway 41, also known as Cobb Parkway, will be closed from late in the morning until late in the afternoon for the parade, with the start time for those closures depending on the segment of the roadway involved. Exits onto the highway from Interstate 285 will also be closed from noon until 5 p.m.
"Georgia DOT is working in coordination with Cobb County and City of Atlanta to monitor traffic signal and arterial traffic in the area and will adjust traffic signal timing as necessary," Georgia GOT officials said in an announcement. "The department encourages parade attendees and motorists driving around the parade route in midtown Atlanta and in Cobb County to exercise caution, drive alert, and slow down as a higher volume of vehicles and pedestrians are anticipated in the area."
Highway 41, between Riverwood Parkway and Akers Mill Road will be closed from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., while that closure will be extended from Akers Mill to I-285 — which will include the section of Highway 41 that provides access to Cumberland Mall — will be closed from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. The segment of the highway between Riverwood and Cumberland Boulevard will be closed from noon until 5 p.m., which is also when the exits from the interstate onto Highway 41 will be closed.
The Interstate 75 interchanges for Cumberland Boulevard, Windy Hill Road and the Akers Mill HOV lane will remain open during the parade.
Large crowds are expected for the parade with several local school systems, including Gwinnett County Public Schools, declaring Friday a holiday so students and many schools employees can attend the parade. Gov. Brian Kemp also issued a proclamation on Thursday night, declaring Friday to be Atlanta Braves Day in Georgia.
"The Braves inspired all of Georgia with their exuberant personality, perseverance and passion, and will be remembered for generations as the team that brought a long-awaited championship to the Peach State despite seemingly insurmountable odds," Kemp said in the proclamation.
In addition to the parade near Truist Park, there will also be a parade in downtown Atlanta, although they are officially referred to as two phases of the same parade. The downtown Atlanta phase will travel up Peachtree Street, from Marietta Street to 10th Street. The Braves have posted the official parade route and schedule at www.mlb.com/braves/news/atlanta-braves-world-series-parade.
