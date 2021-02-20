Rolons sign with Truett-McConnell
South Gwinnett seniors and twin brothers Jacob Rolon and Caleb Rolon have signed with the Truett-McConnell soccer program.
The Rolons helped the Comets to an 11-0 record during the 2020 season before the COVID-19 pandemic halted play.
Sims commits to University of Chicago
North Gwinnett senior Laila Sims committed Monday to the University of Chicago fastpitch softball program.
Sims, an outfielder, earned all-county honors from both the Gwinnett Diamond Club and the Daily Post last season after helping the Bulldogs to the state finals.
Nabors to swim for Emory and Henry
Collins Hill senior Payton Nabors signed this week with the Emory and Henry College (Va.) men’s swimming program.
Nabors, who trains at SwimAtlanta, finished ninth at the county high school championship meet in both the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly this season.
Summers chooses Converse
Grayson junior Rylee Summers committed this week to the Converse College (S.C.) fastpitch softball program.
Summers, a pitcher and first baseman, hit .417 with a double, two RBIs, three runs, a .462 on-base percentage and a .500 slugging percentage last season for the Rams’ state playoff team. She is the daughter of Tim and Jennifer Summers.
