In Brief
Batchelor named to GDC Hall of Fame
Longtime Gwinnett coach Bill Batchelor will be inducted this weekend into the Georgia Dugout Club Hall of Fame.
Batchelor reached the 500-win mark in his softball coaching career this past season while leading Grayson to another state playoff appearance. Three of his teams have finished as state runner-up — 2001 and 2004 at Brookwood and 2019 at Grayson. He coached 16 seasons at Brookwood, including 13 as head softball coach, before being hired at Grayson prior to the 2014 season. He won 343 games and nine region titles during his Brookwood tenure.
He has coached multiple sports during his career in education, including basketball, track and field and golf.
Grizzlies sign North’s Ahmad Caver
The Memphis Grizzlies have signed North Gwinnett grad Ahmad Caver, the NBA team announced this week. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.
Caver, a 6-foot-2 point guard, averaged 9.9 points, 3.3 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 39 games last season for the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle. He put up those numbers in 24.4 minutes per game.
Caver was passed over the 2019 NBA Draft despite a decorated college career at Old Dominion.
He earned first-team all-conference honors for a Conference USA championship team as a senior.
Davis commits to College of Charleston
Grayson junior Emma Davis has committed to the College of Charleston (S.C.) fastpitch softball program.
The three-year outfield starter hit .462 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run, 15 RBIs, 32 runs, 27 stolen bases and a .490 on-base percentage for the Rams’ state playoff team. She earned first-team all-county honors from the Gwinnett Diamond Club and first-team All-Region 4-AAAAAAA honors. She also was on GACA’s Junior All-Star Team and earned honorable mention all-state honors. She is the daughter of Jon and Shannon Davis.
Finley headed to GGC
The Georgia Gwinnett College fastpitch softball program has earned a commitment from Mountain View senior Brooke Finley.
The outfielder hit .333 as a junior for the Bears’ state championship team, and was a key player again for this year’s state playoff team.
Fox commits to Central Arkansas
Peachtree Ridge lineman Cade Fox committed Tuesday to the University of Central Arkansas football program.
The 6-foot-6, 285-pound senior was a key member of an offensive line that fueled the Lions to the state playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Ananda Brown signs with Auburn
Lanier student Ananda Brown plans to join the Auburn University gymnastics team’s Class of 2022, the school announced Wednesday.
Brown joins an Auburn class ranked seventh nationally by College Gym News. The Sugar Hill resident, whose home gym is Gymnastix Training Center, excels on vault and floor with multiple first-place finishes on vault, including wins at the 2019 Region 8 and Georgia state championships. She was the all-around and floor champion at the 2019 Winter Classic.
“Ananda brings a tremendous amount of energy and power to our program,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said. “Ananda should be a fan favorite from early on.”
Richardson commits to UMass
Buford grad Bryson Richardson committed to the University of Massachusetts football program Wednesday.
The 6-foot, 204-pound defensive back played previously at North Carolina before electing earlier this year to transfer. He played in 11 games as a true freshman in 2018 for the Tar Heels, then redshirted the 2019 season with an injury.
Reed, Heil earn state softball awards
North Gwinnett’s Amber Reed and Amanda Heil will receive a pair of top Georgia Dugout Club softball awards this weekend.
Reed was named the organization’s Class AAAAAAA Player of the Year, and Heil was selected as the AAAAAAA Coach of the Year. The duo led the Bulldogs to a state runner-up finish last season.
3 Gwinnett coaches earn state honors
Three coaches with Gwinnett ties received state honors Tuesday by the Georgia Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association.
Wesleyan’s Chad McDaniel was named Class A Private Girls Coach of the Year, and Norcross’ Nathaniel Brooks was selected Class AAAAAAA Boys Coach of the Year. The AAAAA Boys Coach of the Year was St. Pius’ Ryan McClay, a Dacula grad.
McDaniel and McClay led their teams to state championships, while Brooks led Norcross to third place, the highest AAAAAAA finish in school history.
Goodnight leads All-State selections
Mill Creek senior Dallis Goodnight earned a prestigious individual award, highlighting 23 Gwinnett fastpitch softball players named this week to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State Team.
Goodnight, an Alabama recruit, was named the GACA’s Class AAAAAAA Player of the Year.
Gwinnett put six players on the AAAAAAA first team — Marisa Miller and Amber Reed of North Gwinnett, Kailyn Jones and Kylie Macy of Grayson and Faith Barth and Katelynn Walls of Archer. The second-team selections in that classification featured Mountain View’s Sarah Currie, Mill Creek’s Olivia Shaw and Madison Dobbins, North’s Haley Cummings and Grace Connelly and Peachtree Ridge’s Kennedy Harp.
Buford had four all-state selections on the first team with Olivia Duncan, Emmy Hall, Abbi Perkins and Mackenzie Pickens. Dacula’s Emily Digby also was a first-teamer. The second-team picks in AAAAAA included Buford’s Taylor Malvin and Dacula’s Sydney Boulware.
In A Private, Wesleyan’s Gracie Taylor was on the first team and the Wolves’ Reece Holbrook and Elizabeth Bertram made the second team.
Shiloh grad Sample headed to Senior Bowl
Shiloh grad Cameron Sample has been invited to the prestigious Reese’s Senior Bowl, an annual showcase week for players who are top NFL Draft prospects.
The Senior Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 30 in Mobile, Ala.
Sample, a senior defensive end at Tulane, has 51 tackles (7 1/2 for losses) and five sacks this season. He had three solo tackles (one for loss) and a sack in last week’s game with Memphis. According to Pro Football Focus College, he is the most valuable defensive lineman in college football for PFF Wins Above Average.
The 6-foot-3, 280-pounder has started four seasons with the Green Wave, and has 162 career tackles (22 for losses) with 11 1/2 sacks.
