Tuesday was the start of something new for University of Central Florida graduate Nykyle Gooden-Peters.
The recent college graduate spent his morning in a packed ballroom at Infinite Energy Center listening to a crash course in working for his first full-time employer. As a STEM teacher resident, Peters isn’t a certified teacher yet, but is on track to become one through a program for recent college graduates. He’ll be earning his certification on the job with Gwinnett County Public Schools during the 2019-20 school year.
“I went to school for math, so I only know content, I don’t know how to deliver it,” Peters said. “It was very insightful because they showed some things to expect how students react — basically the understanding of students.”
More than 1,500 new GCPS teachers attended Tuesday’s orientation. For most, the lineup of speakers Tuesday morning was their introduction to the school system. Others were hired mid-year during the 2018-19 school year. For everyone, it was the first time GCPS’ expectations and philosophies were presented to them.
On Wednesday, teachers will attend grade-level and curriculum specific orientation at Peachtree Ridge High School. Teachers are introduced to Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Academic Knowledge and Skills curriculum and the various digital and print instructional resources provided by the district to support their teaching and learning efforts.
“(Tuesday) is really about welcoming them to Gwinnett County Public Schools,” Bonnie Brush, executive director of curriculum, said. “It’s about welcoming them to learn about the district, but also about the community and the culture, who we are as a district, giving them a little bit of content and expectations. Really hopefully we welcome them and they feel like they made a good choice.”
Kelly Hall has 11 years of teaching experience, most recently at Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia. She didn’t know much about GCPS except that it was based in a large county. She’ll be teaching humanities to special education students at Coleman Middle School.
“I’m 11 years in, I’m at the point where most special ed teachers get burnt out,” Hall said. “Coming to the school I chose and the county I chose is going to stir a whole new spark in me as far as re-igniting my passion to teach.”
Speakers included author and former teacher John Antonetti, whose charismatic demeanor resembled that of a razzing standup comedian. He told new teachers about his unique route from middles school science to advanced placement chemistry to kindergarten and how he helped develop innovative ways to engage young students in a failing school system.
He concluded his address with personal story from early in his career about being inspired by a middle school student with learning disabilities and a troubled life at home who passed state exams with flying colors. The student left late in the school year when his mother died after a struggle with cancer. Antonoetti later reconnected with the student, and found out that he had his learning disabilities properly diagnosed and went on to become an engineer for the Air Force and then a major airline.
That moment, he said, is the one that all educators work for.
Jennifer Keyros, a North Gwinnett High School and Georgia Gwinnett College graduate, was particularly taken by Antonetti’s speech. She said GGC prepared her and her classmates for teaching students, and Antonetti’s comments reminded her of the compassionate side of what it means to be an educator.
“It’s something we’re going to deal with probably daily — every year,” Kyros said. “I think the school that we graduated from (GGC) prepared us for that very well.”
GCPS School Board chairwoman Mary Kay Murphy provided an introduction to the school system’s laurels while CEO and Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks presented the school system’s ambitions.
“We don’t want to be the best just to be the best,” Wilbanks said. “We want to be the best because our students need that every day to be the best they can and enter the career they want to enter.”
2019 Lanier High School salutatorian Britley Jones delivered a speech detailing her inspiration to study chemistry at Princeton, backed by dramatic music.
“You have the power to help make students believe they're extraordinary,” Jones said.
Hall was taken by Jones’ enthusiasm and inspired to see the embodiment of what educators strive for.
“When you see from the recent graduate, what they’ve become and how captivating they can be to people who are seasoned, it can immediately grab your attention,” Hall said. “That automatically ignites the fire in you. That’s what you can help create.”