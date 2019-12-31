Gwinnett County Public Schools plans to open Seckinger High School in August 2022, but the school system already has an idea what the campus will look like thanks to a site plan submitted by the architectural design firm, Smallwood.
The school, which will be located at 3621 Sardis Church Road in Buford, will be located west of its athletics fields and will also have an entrance on West Rock Quarry Road. Fields included in the plan are a football stadium, practice field, baseball and softball complexes and four tennis courts.