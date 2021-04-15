Although Gwinnett County Public Schools officials are planning to shift more toward in-person learning for students this fall, about 2% of the district's students are expected to continue taking advantage of digital learning instead.
GCPS Associate Superintendent of School Improvement and Operations Al Taylor said the families of about 4,000 students chose to remain in the digital learning option for the next school year. That means about 98% of students are expected to be in a classroom in the fall, Taylor said.
"For context, and I think this is important, 4,000 is about 2% of our entire student population,"Taylor said. "So, for all intents and purposes, we're back to full in-person instruction in the fall."
The expectation that nearly all students will be attending classes in person in GCPS next school year will be a big change from how the district has operated for the last year during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last spring all students did digital learning. In the fall, more than half of the district's students continued in digital learning.
Taylor said only about 60% of the district's students were participating in in-person instruction this spring.
"It is going to be an acclimation process," Taylor said. "In some buildings, students have gotten adjusted to only having six peers in their classroom, so there's going to be a transition period for us as a district as a whole.
"I feel very confident and very appreciative that we started this process in August. The districts who didn't have in-person (last fall), they have a much steeper hill to climb. I'm not suggesting we don't have a steep hill to climb, but I think ours is muted just a little bit because we've had some experience with this for this year."
Families had until April 4 to specify whether they wanted to opt out of in-person instruction. Parents were asked to consider a year-long placement, Taylor said.
About 1,400 elementary school students, 1,100 middle school and 1,500 high school students are expected to participate in digital learning in the fall.
"Schools are still working with families that have those unique situations that have arisen since April 4," Taylor said.
As for how instruction will look in the fall, Taylor said the district will not continue concurrent teaching — where one teacher is asked to teach both in-person and digital learning students at the same time — in the fall.
"It's going to be a mix of asynchronous and synchronous and, of course, will look significantly different than it does this year as we continue those efforts to eliminate the concurrent teaching model," Taylor said. "A little bit more about the modified digital option, all digital students will be taught by digital teachers and I think that's an important point to make that, in relation to the elimination of the concurrent model, we are going to limit who teaches what so digital teachers will be responsible for providing instruction to digital students.
"What is important to note about that is (digital) teachers may be at different schools or may be through the online campus."
Who will be teaching the students depends on what school level they are in.
"Essentially, elementary students who opt out will be taking classes with a digital teacher — now this teacher will either be in their school, in their cluster or at a different location in the district," Taylor said. "Middle and high school students, conversely, will be concurrently enrolled at Gwinnett Online Campus, where they will take all of their online courses.
"The plan now is to use CARES Act funds or American Recovery Act funds to hire additional teachers specifically charged with supporting those 4,000 digital students. The scheduling process is currently underway and parents will be made aware and they'll get more information as schedules are complete."
All digital students will remain concurrently enrolled at their home school, Taylor added.
"The reason this is being done is we want to make sure that those students have access to extracurricular activities, to sports, to clubs and so that concurrent enrollment does afford us that opportunity," Taylor said. "And, then at the high school level, (there is) prom and senior activities and such. This gives those digital students who wish to engage in those activities an opportunity as well."
Any student who participates in programs — such as band, orchestra or other programs that involve hands-on applications or specialized technology — will be offered in-person only. Taylor said classes affected by staffing constraints will also be offered in-person only.
But, students who are receiving in-person instruction will have to continue wearing face masks in school during the 2021-2022 school year. Taylor said the district will carry over all of its other mitigation efforts from this school year to the next one as well.
Contact tracing efforts and mandatory quarantining will continue as well in case students or staff test positive for COVID-19.
"We're updating the training process over the summer based on whatever the current CDC guidance is and recommendations," Taylor said.
Taylor said the district is working on figuring out how to handle instruction for students who have to go into quarantine.
