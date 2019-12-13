Records Units will be open in all six Gwinnett County Police Department Precincts, starting Dec. 30.
The public may visit the precincts to obtain copies of police reports, accident reports and criminal histories.
The police department opened records units in three precincts — West Precinct, South Precinct, and Central Precinct — on July 1. At the time the department advised that more precincts could be opened.
Gwinnett County police said the increased access to pick up records was part of an effort to make police records more readily available to the public.
Requestors may file an Open Records Request online.