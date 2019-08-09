Braselton Officer Involved shooting in south Gwinnett

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to respond to a shooting involving a Braselton Police Officer at a Kroger on U.S. Highway 78 in south Gwinnett. On Sunday, the GBI said Aigon Andrew Wallace, 25, was fatally shot during the incident.

 Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released new details concerning an officer-involved shooting near Snellville that involved Braselton police and resulted in the death of a man suspected of being involved in multiple crimes, including kidnapping over the weekend.

Tags