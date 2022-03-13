...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 18.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast, northwest and
west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
A Gwinnett County Transit bus is shown on display at an event. The Gateway85 Gwinnett Community Improvement District wants to add new transit lines within the CID’s footprint to help residents get to job sites in the area.
Gateway85 Gwinnett Community Improvement District officials have a lot of plans for transportation in terms of roads, but there is another aspect of mobility they want to tackle: transit.
The goal of proposed new transit lines would be to increase access for lower income residents who live along the Jimmy Carter Boulevard corridor, according to CID Executive Director Emory Morsberger.
“There’s roughly 35,000 people living in lower income apartments along Jimmy Carter who need better transit,” Morsberger said.
Morsberger said the district’s officials are working on getting a transit line that would run from the Doraville MARTA station and the OFS property. That line would then continue north to Gwinnett Place Mall, off Pleasant Hill Road and Satellite Boulevard.
From there, the line would continue to the Gas South Arena on Sugarloaf Parkway, Morsberger said.
Morsberger said the CID is also looking at an “Incredible Corridor” transit line that would go down Jimmy Carter Boulevard, from Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Norcross to East Ponce de Leon Avenue in DeKalb County. Jimmy Carter Boulevard changes names to Mountain Industrial Boulevard after it crosses Lawrenceville Highway.
This transit line would go through the Tucker area. Gateway85 officials are working with their counterparts at the Tucker Summit CID, the Lilburn CID, Gwinnett County and the city of Tucker on the “Incredible Corridor” line.
“There are 9,000 jobs just in the Tucker (area) along that corridor that are walkable from that bus line so our goal is to get those people who are not going to be able to pay $4-a-gallon (for gas) this summer from where they live to where they work,” Morsberger said.
The CID’s executive director said the district has been working with U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux’s office to get federal funding for new transit lines in the district.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
