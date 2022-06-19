The Gateway85 Community Improvement District has teamed with the nation’s leading commercial landscape company to move to zero-emission, low-noise electric landscaping equipment beginning with mowers used to perform its Positioned for Prosperity projects.
Gateway85, which was created in March 2006, is a public-private partnership funded by commercial property owners in the 14-square mile area, spanning the I-85 corridor in county’s southwest region. It was formerly named the Gwinnett Village CID.
The CID represents more than 550 owners and accounts for $1.7 billion in commercial property value. Gateway85 has found success by partnering with Georgia DOT, the Atlanta Regional Commission, Gwinnett County, Norcross and Peachtree Corners.
Gateway85 is among the largest CIDs in the state, and it is now working with BrightView to be 100 percent electric by the end of next year.
“As one of the state’s largest Community Improvement Districts, Gateway85 CID felt obligated to lead the way in finding environmentally sustainable solutions for the district,” Emory Morsberger, Gateway 85’s executive director, said. “We are thrilled to be working with an industry leader like Brightview.”
BrightView provides an array of service’s to Gateway85’s Positioned for Prosperity projects, also known as POP projects, to improve the area around the intersection of Interstate 85 and Jimmy Carter Boulevard partially within the city of Norcross, in addition to addressing the improvements to Buford Highway.
“POP has changed the image of Jimmy Carter Boulevard and will dramatically change the way that customers feel about shopping and dining in this restaurant mecca,” Morsberger said.
BrightView provides maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for thousands of customers’ properties, including corporate and commercial properties, Homeowners Associations, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses among others.
The goal of BrightView, which is the official field consultant to Major League Baseball, is to reduce carbon emissions by 90 percent and become carbon neutral by 2035.
“Our team members not only create and maintain the best landscapes on Earth, but they do so with sustainability top of mind,” said Andrew Masterman, BrightView’s president and chief executive officer. “Taking these measures to ensure future generations enjoy a cleaner and greener Earth is core to our beliefs. It’s who we are. It’s how we operate.”
Gateway85’s POP along Jimmy Carter Boulevard includes repairing, updating and repainting more than 1,000 handicap ramps and sidewalks. The POP for Buford Highway features the cleaning, patching and painting of 101 handicapped ramps and repairing 230 linear feet of handrails.
“We want the whole corridor to be better looking,” Robert Michener, the director of operations for Gateway85, said. “We’ve done a lot of patching to the eight-mile stretch of retaining walls in the streets and painted over graffiti. We’ve repaired all of the handicapped ramps and painted them all the same red color and painted all of the retaining walls the same grey color.
“We’ve fixed broken handrails and all of the landscaping next to the retaining walls look good. We want everything to have a clear look aesthetically and I believe we’ve made a positive impact.”
Gateway 85 also wants to improve the transit along the Jimmy Carter Boulevard corridor. It’s proposing new transit lines to increase access for residents.
“It’s the perfect place for the next transit-based developments because there is easy access to I-85 and 285,” Gateway 85 Board of Directors member Shiv Aggarwal said. “Our location is one of the best for Atlanta’s future growth.”
The plan is to create a transit line that would run from the Doraville MARTA station and the OFS property and have it run north to Gwinnett Place Mall off Pleasant Hill Road and Satellite Boulevard before continuing to Gas South Arena on Sugarloaf Parkway.
“Many national and international companies will be looking for easy commutes for their employees,” Aggarwal said. “Transit will bring employment and business in this area, along with more Mid-rise mixed development projects (Live, Work and Play) that are springing up in other parts of Atlanta.”
The long-term plan, which is still in its early stages, would be to construct what Morseberger calls an “Incredible Corridor” transit line that would travel down Jimmy Carter Boulevard, from Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Norcross to East Ponce de Leon Avenue in DeKalb County. Jimmy Carter Boulevard changes names to Mountain Industrial Boulevard after it crosses Lawrenceville Highway.
This transit line would go through the Tucker area. Gateway85 officials are working with their counterparts at the Tucker Summit CID, the Lilburn CID, Gwinnett County and the City of Tucker on the “Incredible Corridor” line.
“There are 9,000 jobs just in the Tucker (area) along that corridor that are walkable from that bus line so our goal is to get those people who are not going to be able to pay $4-a-gallon (for gas) this summer from where they live to where they work,” Morsberger said.
CIDs and POPs aren’t typical government projects.
While each of Gwinnett’s six CIDs act independently, Georgia law regulates their creation by requiring voluntary participation by a certain portion of property owners with a certain portion of the tax value in the area.
CIDs, which exist in an area of non-residential properties, are funded by an additional tax or fee by the area’s business owners who want to fund projects to improve the surrounding roads, transportation, walkways or open spaces.
The tax is collected by the county tax commissioner.
A CID’s services don’t replace those that are provided by a local government and funded by property tax dollars. CID projects supplement and augment what an area already has, which is why the work often includes cleaning streets, providing security, making capital improvements and constructing pedestrian and streetscape enhancements.
CIDs in Gwinnett also often work with the county as a partner on projects ranging from road work to economic development efforts.
“We spent approximately $100,000 on [Jimmy Carter Boulevard] last year and we will spend $1.5 million to $2 million on this gateway to Gwinnett,” said Morsberger, adding the projects have been funded through Gateway85’s partnership with the county and both the Georgia and Gwinnett departments of transportation. “We will spend $100,000 on the Buford Highway POP this year and are developing plans to complete some larger projects there in 2023.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.