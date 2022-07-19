The new entrance to the Gas South Convention Center is seen in this file photo from December. The Gas South District, which the convention center is part of, and Northside Hospital announced a new three-year community outreach partnership effort on Monday.
The Gas South District and Northside Hospital are embarking on a three-year community outreach partnership.
The event venue and the health care system announced the partnership on Monday. The partnership will entail co-branded community-related initiatives, such as an upcoming event to recognize local teachers during the Georgia Jam event in August.
It will also involve marketing elements with signage inside and outside the Gas South District facilities, which include the convention center, arena and theater.
“We are so pleased to be partnering with Northside Hospital concerning our community outreach program," Gas South District Chief Executive Officer Stan Hall said. “Northside Hospital’s brand and reputation is one that is always readily associated with excellence.
"It is exactly that level of excellence we desire to have demonstrated throughout our campus and our entire organization. Northside Hospital now joins a growing list of top tier corporate partners here at Gas South District. I am excited to see the results of these efforts and the positive effect it will have on our community.”
The first product of the new partnership will be the teacher recognition event in August. Community members can nominate teachers by Aug. 12 for a chance to win a $500 Amazon gift card and a VIP concert experience during Georgia Jam, which will be held at the Gas South Arena on Aug. 27. The program is designed to support local teachers and recognize one of them for their impact on the children they teach.
“Gas South District is becoming one of the premier destinations in Georgia, and Northside is pleased that we’re developing this new community partnership,” said Northside Hospital Chief of Marketing Lee Echols. “Our work with local organizations is a big part of our mission to heal in Gwinnett. The team at Gas South District has been totally supportive of this initiative, and we look forward to building it out over the next few years.”
