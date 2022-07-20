If you are looking for family entertainment on Saturday, Mall of Georgia says it has a "full day of fun" on tap.
The day will include everything from live music, a petting zoo and a movie under the stars to a chance to give back.
From noon to 3 p.m. there will be a celebration of the upcoming release of "DC League of Super-Pets" with with a free, one-of-a-kind Super-Pets kids event, including a petting zoo, face painting, Dippin’ Dots ice cream, balloon animals, movie-themed prizes and arts and crafts.
After that, mall officials said there will be an ice cream social and live music from A Sharp Affair Band from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The day wraps up with a showing of "Luca" from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday also marks the first day of Mall of Georgia’s denim drive. For two weeks, the mall will collect shoppers’ used denim as they make room for new back-to-school swag.
The recycled denim will be donated to BLOOM, a local charity that cares for foster children and their families in the surrounding Buford area.
"In addition to the positive community impact, donators will be reducing their carbon footprint and promoting sustainability as denim is strenuous to produce," a statement from the mall said.
During Saturday's festivities, Mall of Georgia and Macy’s will host Shop with a Hero, in which children and women from Gwinnett's local shelter, Home of Hope, will be invited in for back-to-school shopping.
There will be also be a school supply drive at Guest Services for locals who would like to help.
