FreemansMill_3.jpeg

A sign outside the old Freeman’s Mill at the Gwinnett County park which shares its name warns that entrance to the building is prohibited. That is due to change, however, as county officials are tentatively looking at opening the mill to tours by the end of the year once educational exhibits are in place.

 Staff Photo: Curt Yeomans

The old grist mill, which dates back to the 1860s and is the namesake for Freeman’s Mill Park in Lawrenceville, has not been open to the public for several years, but that will change in the not too distant future.

Ongoing work has been underway in recent years to get the mill in a position where visitors can not only go inside the building — for guided tours only — but also see exhibits that teach them about the science behind how grist mills work and what the cornmeal made there meant to the local community in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Tags

Taylor Denman is a reporter born and raised in Gwinnett County. He came back home to seize the rare opportunity of telling stories in the county he grew up in.