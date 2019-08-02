The old grist mill, which dates back to the 1860s and is the namesake for Freeman’s Mill Park in Lawrenceville, has not been open to the public for several years, but that will change in the not too distant future.
Ongoing work has been underway in recent years to get the mill in a position where visitors can not only go inside the building — for guided tours only — but also see exhibits that teach them about the science behind how grist mills work and what the cornmeal made there meant to the local community in the 19th and early 20th centuries.