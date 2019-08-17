Debbie Martin and her roommate Paul Tullett were looking for the right fit.
Martin had adopted two dogs from shelters previously, so she knew what the process was like. They spent time bonding with a mix-breed dog named Lucy on Saturday during Gwinnett Animal Shelter's second Clear the Shelters event.
The decision, though, is the hardest part. She had to take dog's temperament into account. Martin had to feel comfortable for her indoor-outdoor cat and grandkids to be around the new pet.
"You got to feel it," Martin said. "I'm big on rescue, so that's important to me."
Martin, from Buford, said she and Tullett spontaneously decided to come to the shelter on Saturday after reading about the event on a breaking news app. It has been roughly one year since Martin's last dog died, and she missed the companionship.
"They were mommy's dogs," Martin said. "I got the cat. The cat loves him, not me."
She points to Tullett and both break out in laughter. They had been looking for the perfect pet since January.
Ben Howe was at the shelter with his wife, young children and their elderly beagle mix, Indiana. Indiana followed them home one day roughly 14 years ago, and has been with the Howes ever since.
Howe said he and his family had been talking about getting another dog to help "Indie" get more exercise in his later years. Indie was there to meet his new younger sibling.
"It kind of makes good sense for us because he needs to get better exercise, because he's old," Howe said.
Clear the Shelters is the biggest event in terms of the number of adoptions all year for the Gwinnett Animal Shelter. Last year 89 animals were adopted. The shelter had 800 visitors at the inaugural event, and on Saturday morning it was on pace to break that record.
The shelter waived adoption fees for the event between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and covered costs of vaccinations, spays, neuters and heart worm treatments. The event also had concessions, pop-up shots and inflatables outside.
Clear the Shelters provides a great opportunity, Gwinnett Animal Welfare manager Alan Davis said, for the shelter to make more space, because the summer months see the most intakes.
"It's kind of a challenge for us because of the numbers at the shelter," Davis said.. "We're looking forward for the community to come forward and support us for this great event. We really encourage families to adopt, especially with kids."