ATLANTA (March 29, 2021) Since March 2020, the Fox Theatre has suspended guided tours because of Covid-19. Besides the restrictions on assembling and the year long pause of public performances, the Fox Theatre Institute continues to expand outreach opportunities for Atlanta and beyond. With great excitement the Fox welcomes back visitors with the launch of their new, Self-Guided Exterior Tours.
Self-Guided Exterior Tours cost $10 and are on-sale now at foxtheatre.org/tours. Purchasers will receive an email to download their virtual tour guide within one hour of purchasing a ticket. Exterior Tours are open 7 days a week from 10am – sunset. Purchasers will be notified prior to any scheduled closures of the Fox’s perimeter due to filming or other Private Events. Funds from the tour will support the ongoing restoration of the Fox Theatre.
“As Covid-19 continues to limit our ability to engage with our patrons in person, we wanted to create opportunities for our patrons to experience our stunning National Historic Landmark building at their own pace while adhering to social distancing measures and in the great outdoors” says Allan Vella, President & CEO of the Fox Theatre.
With eleven points of interest, the tour begins at the Stage Door on Ponce de Leon Avenue and concludes on the North façade near the original cornerstone of the Fox. The tour highlights both historical points and architectural details provided by the Fox Theatre’s own archives collection and the 2017 Preservation Plan prepared by New South Associates and architectural firm, Lord Aeck Sergent.
“The Fox Theatre Institute is eager to welcome all that appreciate the Fox Theatre and our unique and locally treasured architecture. The tour is self-paced and includes some wonderful and rarely seen photos of the exterior of the Fox.” says Leigh Burns, Director of the Fox Theatre Institute. Tours of the interior of the Fox Theatre will return in 2021 when Covid-19 protocols are safely implemented, and the Fox Theatre officially reopens to the public.
