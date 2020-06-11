Former Providence Christian head coach Ken Robinson is on the move once again after accepting a position to become the assistant head of upper school at Lipscomb University.

Robinson, a former NFL player, coached at three Gwinnett County high schools prior to accepting his new position at Lipscomb. Robinson began his coaching career at Greater Atlanta Christian School in 2002 where he served as both the team’s defensive coordinator and head coach for two years.

His next stop in Gwinnett was at Mountain View for one year in 2011.

His most recent stop in Gwinnett was at Providence Christian where he spent six years as the Storm’s head coach before resigning in March of 2017.

Robinson’s son, Christian is a graduate of GAC and is currently the University of Florida’s linebacker coach.