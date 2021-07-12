A former probation officer was arrested earlier this month on an outstanding warrant for allegedly violating her oath as a public officer.
Brandie Green was indicted by a Gwinnett County grand jury in February of violating her oath as officer with the Georgia Department of Community Supervision in August 2019 by helping Pektra Edgerton impersonate a probation officer.
“(Green) did aid and participate in the commission of impersonating a public officer with Pektra Edgerton by providing Pektra Edgerton with accused’s gun and badge, contrary to the laws of (Georgia), the good order, peace and dignity thereof,” the warrant states.
News reports from August 2019 show Green allegedly let Edgerton borrow her gun and badge to get free snacks at a QuikTrip. A Gwinnett police officer who was in the store at the time reportedly felt her actions were suspicious and pulled Edgerton over after she left the store.
At that time, Edgerton allegedly admitted the gun and badge actually belonged to Green and she was charged with impersonating a public officer or employee, according to Gwinnett County jail records.
Officials at the Georgia Department of Community Supervision said Green was immediately suspended by the agency, and an investigation was launched, as soon as it found out about the incident in 2019. Green resigned when she was told the investigation would take place, a spokesperson from the department said.
“DCS has forwarded this information to the Peace Officers Standards and Training Council for action regarding her certification,” the Department of Community Supervision said in a statement. “In addition to these measures and to ensure our Department continues to reflect the highest ethical standards, DCS is working with the Gwinnett County PD and Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office to pursue an indictment for a violation of Ms. Green’s Oath of Office.”
The indictment against Green was issued on Feb. 24 and a warrant for her arrest was issued on May 20.
Green was arrested by a Gwinnett County police officer on July 2.
“Gwinnett Police encountered Green during an accident,” Gwinnett Police Public Information Officer Hideshi Valle said. “During the investigation it was discovered Green had an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear ‘Violation of Oath of Public Officer Charge.’ ”
Green was released from the county jail on a $5,700 bond the same day she was arrested, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.