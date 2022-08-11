At the Gwinnett Daily Post Health Fair & All About Kids Expo held on July16, the Daily Post collected food and school supplies from those who attended.

Those food donations, along with additional donations from attendees and generous volunteers, provided much needed items to the North Gwinnett Co-Op, located at 4395 Commerce Drive in Buford.

