Food donations collected at the Gwinnett Daily Post Health Fair & All About Kids Expo, along with additional donations from attendees and generous volunteers, were donated to the North Gwinnett Co-Op in Buford.
School supplies collected at the Gwinnett Daily Post Health Fair & All About Kids Expo, along with additional donations from attendees and generous volunteers, were donated to Harmony Elementary School in Buford.
Food donations collected at the Gwinnett Daily Post Health Fair & All About Kids Expo, along with additional donations from attendees and generous volunteers, were donated to the North Gwinnett Co-Op in Buford.
Special Photo
School supplies collected at the Gwinnett Daily Post Health Fair & All About Kids Expo, along with additional donations from attendees and generous volunteers, were donated to Harmony Elementary School in Buford.
At the Gwinnett Daily Post Health Fair & All About Kids Expo held on July16, the Daily Post collected food and school supplies from those who attended.
Those food donations, along with additional donations from attendees and generous volunteers, provided much needed items to the North Gwinnett Co-Op, located at 4395 Commerce Drive in Buford.
School donations collected at the event from vendors, sponsors and attendees were given to Harmony Elementary School in Buford.
Additional donations for school supplies from a generous volunteer provided books for classrooms to Brookwood Elementary School. All together more than $1,000 in items were donated.
"Thanks to all those who sponsored, attended and supported this annual event," said Janet McCray, the director of major accounts and digital sales for Southern Community Newspapers Inc., which is the Daily Post’s parent company.
The Health Fair & All About Kids Expo was sponsored by Childrens Healthcare of Atlanta, Jackson EMC, Northeast Georgia Health System and Publix.
A total of 300 string backpacks filled with back-to-school supplies and other goodies were handed out on the day of the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.