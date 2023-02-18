One Collins Hill High School student and four Brookwood High School students are headed to Germany in Summer 2023 as Halle Foundation Scholarship recipients. The fully paid, three-week German immersion program will offer students an opportunity to make intercultural connections, and completely engage in the German language and culture. The German III students will be taking AP German during the 2023-24 school year.
Brookwood High School Award Recipients:
Alex Dudash, 11th grade
Connor Hayes, 11th grade
Mariam Ahmad, 11th grade
Renata Paul-Tafur, 11th grade
German teacher: Mirela Kimbrough
Collins Hill High School Award Recipient:
Samara Llenas, 11th grade
German teacher: Jennifer Lane
The Halle Foundation is an independent, public grant-making charity established in 1986 by Claus M. Halle, a German native who lived in the U.S. for about one-half of his adult life. The foundation seeks to promote understanding, knowledge and friendship between the people of Germany, as seen in its European context, and those of the United States. To this end, the Foundation supports initiatives in the fields of culture, science, technology, commerce, language, scholarship, and international relations. Claus Halle “observed and concluded that greater knowledge and better understanding will lead to increased friendship between the two peoples and improved relations between the two nations, thereby helping the cause of world peace.” Determined to work at increasing such knowledge and understanding, Claus Halle established The Halle Foundation.
