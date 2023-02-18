One Collins Hill High School student and four Brookwood High School students are headed to Germany in Summer 2023 as Halle Foundation Scholarship recipients. The fully paid, three-week German immersion program will offer students an opportunity to make intercultural connections, and completely engage in the German language and culture. The German III students will be taking AP German during the 2023-24 school year.

Brookwood High School Award Recipients:

