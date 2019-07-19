River Rescue Alcovy 7-13-19 2.png

Eleven people were rescued from Alcovy River Saturday afternoon by Gwinnett firefighters.

 Special Photo

Rescue crews waded into raging waters Saturday, July 13 and rescued 11 people, including 10 children, from the Alcovy River at Freeman's Mill Park.

Firefighters and police responded to a call from a frantic woman at 4:52 p.m. on July 13. The first crew arrived on scene at Alcovy Rd. in Lawrenceville and officials said there was a group of children on the rocks below the falls and a father and child on top of the falls in the middle of the river. The river was rain swollen due to a recent thunderstorm, which created swift current conditions.

