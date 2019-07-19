Rescue crews waded into raging waters Saturday, July 13 and rescued 11 people, including 10 children, from the Alcovy River at Freeman's Mill Park.
Firefighters and police responded to a call from a frantic woman at 4:52 p.m. on July 13. The first crew arrived on scene at Alcovy Rd. in Lawrenceville and officials said there was a group of children on the rocks below the falls and a father and child on top of the falls in the middle of the river. The river was rain swollen due to a recent thunderstorm, which created swift current conditions.