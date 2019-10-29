Courtney Ruben was six days past her due date on Oct. 26, 2018 when her water broke at home. Plans she made for her son’s birth were thrown out the window somewhere along Interstate 85 when she told her mom to take the next exit and pull over into the parking lot of Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross.
Ruben’s mother called 911 and an ambulance and fire engine was dispatched from Gwinnett County Fire Station No. 11 to help deliver the baby on-site.
Lennon Weston was the second baby Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services medic Bennett Guthrie said he assisted in delivering in his first three years as a fire medic. It's not common to assist in a delivery, Guthrie said, but it’s rarer for first responders to meet the family afterward.
Ruben carried her son Lennon — three days after his first birthday — during a tour the fire station as the first responders that brought him into the world got to meet him on Tuesday at Station No. 11.
“It reminds you of all the sleepless tireless nights when you’re not getting much sleep and maybe not doing the most rewarding things,” Guthrie said. “That right there is as rewarding and wholesome as it gets. To see him healthy and running around is an awesome feeling.”
Ruben said she can’t remember how long it took for first responders to arrive, but she said it felt fast. She didn’t have time for names and said the faces are a blur to her, looking back. That was the last thing on her mind at the time.
Guthrie said medics more often help a mother in labor who needs speedy transportation to a hospital than assist in a delivery. He called the shots while his driver Cody Jones, fire engine driver Richard Garrett and firefighter Chris Robinson took instructions and passed Guthrie to tools he needed to safely deliver the baby.
In the middle of morning rush hour on Oct. 26, Lennon Weston was born. It wasn’t the natural water birth Ruben was going for, but she said she was glad everyone was healthy and safe. There were times where she was scared as the car traveled through rush hour traffic on Jimmy Carter Boulevard.
“You hear these crazy stories, and I was just like, ‘That would never happen to me,’” Ruben said. “I couldn’t believe it. I was in shock. All I could do afterward was take a selfie in the ambulance with this shocked look on my face.”
Guthrie said the crew was at the tail end of a 24-hour shift when the call came in. It had been a busy 20 hours, and the weather was rainy and cold. Garrett and Robinson arrived in the engine first and saw that the baby was crowning. Jones and Guthrie sped to the Pappadeux parking lot to assist in the delivery.
“We get pregnancy calls all the time, but very rarely do we get to assist,” Guthrie said. “I say assist because it’s really the mother doing the work in the delivery.”
Kelly Simpson took the call from Ruben’s mother that night and Tanya Sloan was the dispatcher for the call. They also got to meet one-year-old Lennon, who got a tour of the fire station and a plastic fireman’s helmet as a gift.
Simpson said she’s had to dictate delivery instructions to mothers in labor before until paramedics arrive at the scene.
“We never get to meet them, though,” Simpson said.
“It’s so awesome,” Sloan added.
Ruben said it was important for her to thank the first responders who helped her in person because gratitude was emphasized to her as a child. The timing of the meeting was serendipitous since it was so close to Lennon’s first birthday and Monday marked National First Responders Day.
“I want to give thanks to anyone who’s ever helped me,” Ruben said. “I wanted to do it at first, but motherhood happens.”