Wednesday marked the first day of school for Gwinnett County Public Schools, and there were some technical difficulties that came with the district moving to virtual learning to begin the year.
Parents and students reported difficulties logging into the portal, echoing some of the same problems that were reported on Monday's "tech check" day.
GCPS released a statement on social media, saying that more than 90,000 users were attempting to log in Wednesday morning.
"We know some users have reported difficulties logging into the portal and some applications," the statement read. "Technology staff are working to resolve these issues. If a student experiences issues, they should wait a few minutes and attempt to log in again. Thank you for your patience."
