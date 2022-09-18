Fiona has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane, reaching sustained winds of 80 mph with gusts of up to 100 mph as it churns in the Caribbean about 50 miles south of Puerto Rico, bringing with it the threats of flooding and mudslides, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest update.

The storm's impacts have already been felt: At least one death has been reported in Basse-Terre in the French territory of Guadeloupe, according to the vice president of the territory's environmental agency, who said the capital had been devastated by flooding. And in Puerto Rico -- where more than 310,000 customers were without power as of 10:45 a.m. ET Sunday, according to PowerOutage.us -- flash flooding has already begun, the National Weather Service said.

CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam contributed to this report.

