No matter the season, if the temperature around you is colder than your body temperature, your hands and feet may feel cold even indoors.
Normal body temperature is around 98.6 degrees, but most buildings are kept around 68 to 70 degrees, said Dr. Steven Goldberg, chairman of the Public Education Committee, American Society for Surgery of the Hand, and orthopedic hand surgery specialist at Bellin Health Titletown Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Cold hands and feet can also be a sign of certain medical conditions such as the relatively common Raynaud's syndrome or peripheral artery disease, which affects people over 50, especially those with a history of smoking or diabetes, said Dr. James T. Rogers, an internal medicine physician at Mercy Clinic Internal Medicine in Springfield, Missouri.
If you suffer from cold hands and feet, speak to your doctor and avoid Dr. Google, Rogers said: "You'll always find reasons to support what you think it is."
Speak with your doctor if cold extremities are painful or if you have a family history, and be ready to talk about the medications you're talking, Rogers said. Certain medications for blood pressure, cancer and heart health (beta-blockers) can limit blood flow, he said. Over-the-counter medications such as Sudafed and Actifed can also compress blood vessels and lead to cold hands and feet.
Most commonly, cold hands and feet may be caused by Raynaud's phenomenon, also known as Raynaud's syndrome or disease.
"Raynaud's is not a rare disease. It's estimated to affect 5% to 10% of the population and 20% of all women of childbearing age. Unfortunately, most go undiagnosed," said Lynn Wunderman, founder and chairman of the Raynaud's Association. Only about 10% of people are aware that their pain and discomfort have a medical explanation and seek treatment, she said.
Raynaud's is a disorder in which the arteries get too small and tight, temporarily limiting blood flow to the fingers and/or toes, Goldberg said.
"It is often in response to cold exposure and is reversible when the body warms up," he said. "When the vessels are in spasm, the patient experiences pain, numbness, tingling and severe finger color changes."
Affected fingers can turn white to blue as blood vessels constrict and then red as the blood vessels become larger again and the blood flow is restored, Goldberg said. These episodes are not harmful if symptoms rapidly improve with re-warming and rarely require medical treatment, he said.
"It may be appropriate to limit smoking and vaping as well as caffeine, as they can make blood vessels smaller," Goldberg said.
A more severe type of Raynaud's may be caused by an underlying medical condition such as scleroderma or another auto-immune problem, he said.
"Patients are sometimes advised to 'avoid the cold.' However, even if we bundle up in chilly weather with heavy coats, hats and gloves, exposure to air conditioned and refrigerated spaces in warmer months can trigger attacks," Wunderman said. "Avoiding stress is easier said than done, too. Raynaud's is a year-round issue and it applies to all climates."
Take precautions to protect yourself from the cold as much as possible.
"Keep your core warm by dressing in layers and be willing to unlayer," Rogers said. Wool blends that wick moisture away from the body are better than cotton, which holds in moisture.
Wear gloves when exposed to air conditioning or cold temperatures, such as in the refrigerated section of a supermarket or before touching a cold steering wheel or door handle.
"Mittens are even better protection. Use these even when handling frozen or refrigerated foods," said Wunderman.
