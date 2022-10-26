In the heart of northeastern Azerbaijan, a cluster of centuries-old stone dwellings cling to a hilltop surrounded by some of the South Caucasus country's highest mountains.

Steeped in history and legend, Khinalig is populated by a tiny ethnic group speaking their own language and tracing their ancestry back to the prophet Noah. The village is scattered with monuments and spectacular viewpoints.

