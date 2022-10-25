October is nearing its end and that means the end of the Halloween season. Before time is up, get in a spooky scary experience at one of these haunted attractions.
1. Netherworld Haunted House
Location: Stone Mountain
Netherworld Haunted House is widely considered the best haunted house experience in Georgia. Originally opened in 1997, this intense, cutting edge, multi attraction haunted event has thrilled and terrified visitors regularly and has garnered national attention from publications like CNN and the Wall Street Journal.
This year, there are two new themes. One of the themes is called Undying Horror. Here, visitors must escape an ancient tentacled beast that has launched its way into our surface world, corrupting everything is touches.
The other new theme for 2022 is Parasitic. The staff at a secret facility have all been affected by mind-controlling spores from a parasitic plant, and we must stop it from escaping into the world and taking over.
Cost: $25-$75
Where to buy tickets: https://fearworld.com/wordpress/tickets/
2. 13 Stories Haunted House
Location: Newnan
13 Stories Haunted House started in 1984 as a small, family-owned haunted house in Newnan. This year, the creators have teamed with the Georgia Renaissance Festival to create a new outdoor walk through haunted attraction near Atlanta. Visitors can choose from 13 Stories Haunted House in Newnan or The Village in Fairburn.
The Village Haunted Experience is a unique, two-part event that incorporates a carnival-style midway with games, food, beverages and music in an area called The Courtyard, and a ticketed walk-through outdoor haunt titled The Village – all located on the grounds of the Georgia Renaissance Festival. The Village haunt includes some intense, graphic scenes that incorporate simulated blood, flashing lights, loud sounds and scenes of torture and death. The Village haunt is recommended for ages 13 and above.
Cost: $35-$55
Where to buy tickets: https://www.13storieshauntedhouse.com/13storiestickets
3. Nightmare's Gate Haunted House
Location: Douglasville
Nightmare's Gate is in its 13th year and has expanded to include three haunts; Nightmare's Gate General Hospital, Terror Falls and The Hauntings of Longview Estate.
NIGHTMARES GATE GENERAL HOSPITAL
It has been decades since the doors to the hospital have been open. What mysteries lie within. You will find out has you venture through the chilling hallways in the dark. That's right no lights except for 1 finger light that will be given to each group. Hope your not afraid of the dark.
TERROR FALLS
You will travel deep into the swamp where the locals have gone missing and the Military Search and Rescue group has gone in and not come back out. You and your group of concerned citizens are going to venture into the swamp to bring them back. Good luck.
THE HAUNTINGS OF LONGVIEW ESTATE
The Longviews are a very prestigious family with many secrets. This once beautiful estate is now left decrepit with crumbling walls and rotting furniture. The tormented souls are left restless wandering the halls waiting for their next victim.
Cost: $25-$45
Where to buy tickets: https://nightmaresgate.com/
4. Containment Haunted House
Location: Lithia Springs
The Classic Paintball grounds become a hellscape of wrought iron and shipping containers that become “gateways to the afterlife,” where shadows turn living beings into things you don’t want to be in enclosed spaces with.
This is a fully immersive survival experience. Each person will be given a Gelly Ball weapon and 800 rounds to use to clear stop the infected and escape safely. If you choose to test your survival skills, it will be an additional option available to add to your ticket prior to checkout. Recommended for ages 13 and up, the maximum group size is 6 people.
There are no age restrictions but the recommend kids be at least 13.
Cost: $25-$40
Where to buy tickets: https://www.containmenthauntedhouse.com/tickets
5. Trail of Terror
Location: Buford
Trail of Terror offers horrifying backwood realism at its scariest. From Blood Neck Hell Billie’s to Lajuana Hellian and her twisted minions we portray everything scary in this cold town of hell county.
Their website reads: "Kee-kee and his psychopathic clowns are still skipping through the trail feeding on the biggest and baddest customers wanting to test their strength. This trail is not for the weak, nor for the weary."
Cost: $20-$25
Where to buy tickets: https://bufordtrailofterror.com/
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.