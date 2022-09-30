As Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina on Friday afternoon, theme parks and other sites of interest to tourists worked to reopen in hard-hit Florida.

Meanwhile, some popular attractions in the Carolinas had to shuffle their schedules, too.

Top image: The Magic Kingdom's iconic Cinderella's Castle. (John Raoux/AP) CNN's Jamiel Lynch, Frank Pallotta, Amanda Musa and Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.