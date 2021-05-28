Grandmother and granddaughter hung onto every word while learning the fine art of sweetgrass basket weaving at Wild Dunes Resort near Charleston, South Carolina.
Sarah Edwards-Hammond, a noted Lowcountry artist, teaches this traditional art form to guests at the resort. Participants leave with their own one-of-a kind woven basket and a new appreciation of the African-American culture in this part of the country.
The skill of sewing sweetgrass baskets, brought to the New World by enslaved West Africans, has been practiced in the Lowcountry — South Carolina’s southernmost coastal counties — for 300 years. The baskets are sewn from grasses such as palm, bulrush and pine needles.
Wild Dunes Resort is on Isle of Palms, a lush barrier island off the coast of South Carolina 30 minutes from the historic charm of downtown Charleston. The resort occupies 1,600 acres of oceanfront paradise with a long beachfront boardwalk.
Wild Dunes is ideal for a multi-generational family getaway, offering activities and events for all ages. Drop-in sports, cornhole, table tennis, bingo and arts and crafts workshops are popular, as are movie and game nights.
The new Sweetgrass Inn features an eye-catching, expansive pool deck with a zero-entry pool, hot tub and kids splash pad. The new rooftop bar, The Nest, offers views of the Intracoastal Waterway on one side and the Atlantic Ocean on the other.
The inn’s décor reflects the outdoors and sea life — open, airy and light. Nautical themes abound, such as a rope chandelier and one entire wall designed with fanciful sailors’ knots.
Multi-gen travel tops the vacation wish list for families who are eager to get together and experience hospitality after a long, hard pandemic. Resorts and hotels are trying to appeal to varied interests and attention spans.
Emeline, a glamorous boutique hotel in downtown Charleston, is ideal for a girls’ getaway. Located in the historic district, the 212-room property is steps away from the aquarium and shopping at the city market.
In the age of COVID-19, the expansive courtyard and greenhouse are a welcome retreat. The social garden is filled with layers of storied charm with couches and chairs to relax. Emeline offers house bikes and cars for getting around town, as well as city travel guides.
For many multi-gen travelers, animals are an important part of their lives. Pets are welcome at Emeline. A Pawsome Package offers CBD-infused pet treats, mat, bowl and comfy bed.
For friends groups or couples, the Four Diamond-rated Westin Poinsett Hotel in Greenville, S.C., three hours northwest of Charleston, is steps away from the excitement and buzz of a downtown cityscape filled with chic restaurants and the Peace Center, a stellar performing arts venue. Guests can leave their car and walk to Falls Park on the Reedy River. This elegant landmark hotel dates to 1925 and is named after Joel Poinsett, a U.S. ambassador to Mexico. He brought back a bright red flowering plant to South Carolina, the poinsettia.
In North Carolina, The Ballantyne Hotel and Lodge is a luxury four-star getaway minutes from downtown Charlotte. The hotel’s delightful afternoon high tea service on weekends is an exciting treat for all ages. Reminiscent of the English custom, pastries and candied delicacies are elegantly presented on three-tiered cake plates. A glass of champagne is included.
The Ballantyne is a chic American classic with 244 rooms in the main building and 35 in the lodge. It showcases the works of local and regional artists in its carefully curated art collection on display in the Gallery Restaurant. The pink rose painting over the lobby fireplace is a favorite of guests and staff alike.
