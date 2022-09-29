As the lowest-lying nation in the world -- with much of it sitting just a few feet above sea level -- the nearly 1,200 Indian Ocean islands scattered across the Maldives' sun-soaked atolls are famed not just for their magazine-cover-ready beaches and bungalows, but for their increasing vulnerability to rising sea levels.

According to reports from NASA, as much as 80% of these islands could be uninhabitable by 2050.

