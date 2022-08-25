When it comes to fashion, street style has as much cachet as runway style -- in fact, there are dozens of blogs and Instagram accounts dedicated to chronicling the best streetwear looks.

That's because urban chic has always started in the street, where people from all kinds of classes and backgrounds can mingle with each other on the way to work, school, home and entertainment venues.

Top photo of Bangkok's Yaowarat Road via Getty Images.

