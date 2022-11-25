What could be better than one wide-ranging high-speed rail network? Three or four competing ones, which look set to not only improve travelers' options but also (hopefully) drive prices down.

Friday saw the launch of iryo -- the latest company to enter Spain's fast train market, which is already pretty crowded. State carrier Renfe was joined by French-owned upstart Ouigo in 2021, and promptly launched its own low-cost arm, Avlo, in response.