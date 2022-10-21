Dubai is known worldwide as a glitzy, glorious center of capitalist excess: Its ever-growing lineup of wonders includes towering skyscrapers, luxury hotels and glittering shopping malls.

But one of its most exciting new attractions -- Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, which opened in June -- is a beautiful oasis of calm contemplation, where visitors can curl up with a good book, plug in laptops for study or work, or marvel at the rare manuscripts and first-edition books displayed in the exhibition space on the seventh floor. Entry is free for all, locals and tourists alike, with tickets just needing to be reserved in advance.