(NewsUSA) -This year, many Americans are facing a strong urge to get away and recharge with a summer vacation. Nowadays, the time and effort that goes into planning a vacation, a sense of 'making up for lost time' and the ability to work and attend school remotely means there's increased value to planning a longer trip.
Whether you're taking a road trip, escaping to the beach, camping, or visiting loved ones, preparation is key, especially when you will be away from home for more than a few nights. And if it's the first time in a while that you or your family has traveled, it's a good idea to refresh on travel tips and tricks.
Travel expenses can quickly add up, but if you are an AARP member, you have access to a wide range of benefits and discounts on products and services you may not even realize that will help make your trip more efficient, affordable and memorable. Consider the following ways AARP member benefits can help you and your family reimagine your vacation in a way that provides you with both incredible memories and some extra cash back in your wallet:
Pack the Essentials and Prepare. Make your list, check it twice, and then head to Walgreens to purchase travel essentials for your trip, including travel-size toiletries, hand sanitizer, snacks, beverages and more. When you link your AARP and myWalgreens™ memberships, you'll earn 10% Walgreens Cash rewards on Walgreens branded health and wellness products and 3% Walgreens Cash rewards on eligible beauty purchases.
Safety is also a top priority when planning a trip -- especially when leaving your home for an extended period of time. You don't want to worry about uninvited visitors while you're away. You can take advantage of member perks with SimpliSafe, and relax on vacation knowing that you have top-notch home security that doesn't break the budget. SimpliSafe alerts you to disasters that may occur inside your home while you're away, including fire, water damage, and loss of power. With 24/7 professional monitoring, you'll be covered around-the-clock with emergency dispatch for police, fire, and paramedics when you need them most. All with no long-term contracts or hidden fees. AARP members get 15% off any new SimpliSafe home security system and one free month of 24/7 monitoring.
Hit the Open Road. Road trips will continue to be a popular activity this summer, but before you venture out, your car might need a checkup. Schedule time on your pre-trip calendar for a Valvoline Instant Oil Change; AARP members save 15% off drive-thru, stay-in-your-car oil changes -- including a free 18-point maintenance check. The discount also applies toward preventive maintenance services -- including radiator, transmission and differential services, air filter or wiper blade replacements. Before you fill up at an ExxonTM or MobilTM station, link your Exxon Mobil Rewards+TM account to your AARP membership to earn extra points every day on the things you already buy, such as fuel, car washes and convenience store items, and 2x the points on fuel on member days. Every 100 points you earn is the equivalent of $1 in savings on eligible purchases.
For a smooth journey and navigating on-the-road pitfalls, AARP members save up to 20% on annual membership fees for Allstate Roadside assistance plans, including Roadside Elite. Benefits include 24/7 towing, jump-starts, tire changes, lockout assistance, fuel delivery and more. Don't own a car or want to avoid putting miles on your vehicle? Find car rental savings from Avis and Budget Rent A Car of up to 30% with your AARP membership. Renting that perfect family-friendly vehicle can enhance your road-trip experience and saves your own car from racking up the mileage.
Find the Good Eats. Is that your stomach grumbling because you haven't stopped in a few hours? Take a pause from sightseeing or driving and find a Denny's nearby to grab a good meal that will nourish you until your next stop. Denny's offers delicious food options for breakfast, lunch or dinner. AARP members can save 15% on their check. Dine-in service is available in locations without dine-in restrictions.
Rest Your Head, Re-Charge, Re-Unite. It's helpful to know that you are resting your head in a safe, clean and comfortable place. Wyndham, Motel 6 and Studio 6 properties have all implemented various cleanliness procedures to enhance health and safety. Travelers can take advantage of the AARP member discounts as they plan a road trip or vacation to reconnect with loved ones. Are you one of the thousands of families who have a new grandchild, niece or nephew that you can't wait to meet? If you're hitting the road to celebrate a grand introduction, save big by utilizing one of Motel 6's more than 1,300 properties countywide. AARP members can save 10% off the best available rate and get late checkout upon request until 2 p.m., when available.
Regardless of where you're headed, don't forget to optimize your next adventure by taking advantage of discounts and savings available to AARP members. If you are an AARP member, you can learn more about your saving options by visiting www.aarp.org/save.
