At the turn leading to a rest stop off Interstate 10, I crossed the Rio Grande to Las Cruces, New Mexico, and spotted a roadrunner. This nemesis of Wile E. Coyote was actually a sculpture that stood half as tall as a telephone pole.
In homage to the roadrunner, the official state bird of New Mexico, artist Olin Calk created a larger-than-life replica as a message to convey “consumption, recycling and just looking at stuff we throw away.” The bird’s eyes are headlights from an abandoned Volkswagen, its puffed breast an overflow of tossed tennis shoes and plastic toys, and a plume of discarded crutches imitate feathers.
Nearby, at Hotel Encanto de Las Cruces, a Heritage Hotels property, the mating calls of live birds serve as a natural alarm clock. Outside my room’s French doors to the veranda, a flock of feathered friends gather in this popular hangout spot. But other than these frolicking birds, no more sightings of roadrunners would occur during my stay. It really didn’t matter because I wasn’t here for the bird watching; New Mexican food was on my mind, and I was hungry.
Famished in the midst of a pandemic and in a hotel whose restaurant was temporarily closed, there was one corner nook where guests could grab breakfast to go. I say with confidence that nobody should underestimate the breakfast burrito here. This wrapped takeout option fueled me for two days of a work-from-hotel experience. The challenge was more about where to order takeout dinner. Thankfully, a quick call to the front desk and I had a referral to order from Si Señor restaurant. Within an hour I accepted a Rio Grande Combination Plate of rolled cheese enchilada, taquito, relleno, taco and Hatch Valley chile con carne to dip in either green or red chile sauce.
The next day, breakfast burrito in hand, I checked out of this hacienda.
Six hours later, I arrived in Lubbock, Texas, the birthplace of the late Buddy Holly. It’s also where country crooner, the late John Denver, attended Texas Tech University as an architecture major and sang in a folk-music group called The Alpine Trio.
About a mile from Texas Tech is the Cotton Club Hotel, an ode to this cotton-growing region. This hotel has an urban, open space concept — a magnet for the hipster generation who love to grab a craft beer and play cornhole games on the lawn or gather at the outdoor pool or firepit.
This would be my refuge and refuel spot for the next few days before continuing my road trip.
Outside my room, a 10-second walk led me to the on-site restaurant, Midnight Shift, where I placed a takeout order of pork ribs basted in Texas barbecue sauce worth every calorie consumed. It didn’t take much to succumb to dessert once I spotted the s’mores option on the menu. I rationalized the extra calories and deemed it a sweet and worthy reward when I factored in the energy expended in driving from state to state.
Charlene Peters is a travel writer and author of “Travel Makes Me Hungry: Tales of Tastes & Indigenous Recipes to Share,” available on Amazon.
