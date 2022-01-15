...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Sustained winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Locally higher gusts to 60 mph possible, especially in
the higher elevations of north Georgia.
* WHERE...Much of west-central and north Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be very
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...A mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain, changing to
mainly snow showers by Sunday afternoon. Up to 1/4 inch of ice
accumulation can be expected with locally higher amounts
possible. 1 to 2 inches of snow is also expected. Gusty winds
over 35 mph at times will make for very hazardous conditions.
* WHERE...Forsyth, Jackson, Madison, Gwinnett and Barrow
Counties.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight EST Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Icing on trees and
powerlines may result in some power outages.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong wind gusts along with any ice and/or
snow accumulation will likely bring trees and powerlines down.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
&&
