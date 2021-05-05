John Certo II moves easily from table to table at Andy's Flour Power on Panama City Beach. He greets longtime customers, checking on tasty omelets, strawberry waffles and freshly baked muffins that make this place a favorite breakfast spot.
"I learned at an early age that food brings people together, said Certo, the owner. "We have generations of winter visitors return year after year. We've watched their children grow."
The restaurant's ambience reflects Certo's engaging and friendly personality. It is one of the many hot spots on Thomas Drive known as "Locals Row," dominated by family-owned businesses. Andy's Flour Power also has a Sunday jazz brunch.
Panama City Beach is in Bay County in the northwest part of Florida, better known as the Panhandle. It is 297 miles from Atlanta and 305 miles from New Orleans.
The destination, known as PCB, is best known for its 27 miles of sugar white sand beaches edging emerald green waters where the Gulf of Mexico and St. Andrews Bay converge.
With an average of 320 days of sunshine annually, the region has long been favored by travelers seeking an affordable vacation. Very few hotels here cost more than $200 a night. In some ways, it's like taking a Caribbean vacation without leaving the country.
Kids are drawn to the excitement of beaches and amusement parks. Families can swim among the world's highest concentration of bottlenose dolphins. Snorkeling, paddle boarding, biking through state parks, scuba diving and fishing adventures are also popular.
This laid back beach town is known for its Southern hospitality. It captured its unique identity years go and stayed with it: Food-focused and family-friendly. At one time, PCB was a spring break haven, but a 2015 city law banned drinking alcohol on the beach in March.
Now, Panama City Beach is a kids' paradise. WonderWorks is an amusement park for the mind with 35,000 square feet of edu-tainment and more than 100 hands-on exhibits that challenge the imagination. The upside down laboratory in front is regarded as one of the most unusual buildings in the world.
Curiosity seekers and kids of all ages love to visit Ripley's Believe it or Not! Odditorium. A tipped over ship at the entrance is an invitation to discover the bizarre, weird and mysterious, such as the mirror maze and shrunken heads.
Shipwreck Island Waterpark has 3 million gallons of water for kids to slide down, swim in or raft through. This has been a favorite family attraction for generations. The 500,000-gallon wave pool and White Knuckle River's twists and turns have big appeal.
For animal lovers, Dog Beach is a pet-friendly stretch of shore welcoming dogs as members of the family. The beach is across from the Pier Park shopping center and west of the city pier. It is open to dogs on leashes.
Water craft are an important part of the destination. Lagoon Pontoons offers a chance to see dolphins and sea life up close on Shell Island aboard a 40-foot U.S. Coast Guard-certified pontoon boat holding up to 24 passengers. The seven-mile island has a small children's beach for play and shell collecting.
Panama City Beach prides itself as the Seafood Capital of the South. Its unique geography makes it an ideal locale for fresh coastal cuisine inflected with Cajun, Gulf Coast and Southern traditions. This is the place for foodies seeking a vibrant food and cultural experience along with waterfront vistas.
Capt. Anderson's Restaurant, a PCB landmark since l958, is dockside on the Grand Lagoon with a panoramic view of the fishing boats a few feet away. Diners like to arrive early evening to watch fishermen unload their daily catch. The restaurant is known for innovating the Gulf Coast's classic dishes in the Greek style.
Other favorites include The Grand Marlin's red snapper specials and the Yard Milkshake Bar's specialty treats.
But the best way to sample PCB's seafood delicacies is by attending UNwineD, the premier two-day food festival June 4-5, when the South's leading chefs create culinary magic. The annual celebration will be in Aaron Bessant Park with a live concert and a Southern garden party.
The state of Florida does not have a mask mandate, but visitors are encouraged to wear them and adhere to CDC protocols.
For more information go to visitpanamacitybeach.com or call 850-233-6503 or 800-PCBEACH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.